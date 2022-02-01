Global Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Infantile Spasms Therapeutics market was valued at 12.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.36% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An infantile spasm (IS), also known as West Syndrome, is a specific type of seizure seen in an epilepsy syndrome of infancy and childhood. West Syndrome is characterized by infantile spasms, developmental regression, and a specific pattern on electroencephalography (EEG) testing called hypsarrhythmia (chaotic brain waves). The onset of infantile spasms is usually in the first year of life, typically between 4-8 months. The seizures primarily consist of a sudden bending forward of the body with stiffening of the arms and legs; some children arch their backs as they extend their arms and legs. The condition is usually observed in 2% of childhood epilepsies and 25% of epilepsies that start in the first year of life.The global infantile spasms therapeutics market is growing at a slow pace. This is due to the increased availability of generic drugs and less approved therapies in the market and the less awareness of the disease and the available treatment options, especially in the low- and middle-income countries. The classification of Infantile Spasms Therapeutics includes Oral, Injection. The proportion of Injection in 2016 is about 45%, and the proportion of Oral in 2016 is about 55%. Based on application, the nitinol medical devices market is segmented into Hospital, Clinic and others. Clinic segment accounted for larger market share in terms of sales in 2016, Clinic segmented accounted for more than 45% of the market share in 2016. United States is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 83% in 2016. Following United States, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 12.6% in 2016. The US market is dominated by two approved products H.P. Acthar Gel (adrenocorticotropin hormone) and Sabril (vigabatrin). Sabril was the first drug to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2009 and H.P. Acthar Gel (adrenocorticotropin hormone) was approved for infantile spasms in 2010. Both have Orphan Drug Exclusivity (ODE) in the US. In the future, the Infantile Spasms Therapeutics will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the industry is more dispersion.

By Market Verdors:

Mallinckrodt

H. Lundbeck

Insys Therapeutics

Orphelia Pharma

Valerion Therapeutics

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Anavex Life Sciences

Retrophin

GW Pharmaceuticals

By Types:

Oral

Injection

By Applications:

Hospital

Clinic

