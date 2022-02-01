Global Epoxy Adhesives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Epoxy Adhesives market was valued at 6814.81 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.43% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Building and construction is the largest end-use application of epoxy adhesives worldwide. The increasing construction of buildings, malls, airports, and railway stations, and other architectural constructions are the major drivers of the global epoxy adhesive market. The two-component based epoxy adhesives are expected to have a high demand in the building and construction application. Growing urbanization is also driving the building & construction market especially in the ASEAN countries, which in turn is expected to increase the consumption of epoxy adhesives during the forecast period.The growing urbanization due to the improved living standards, and increase in usage of composites, plastics and other higher strength metals in the construction industry and the ability of epoxy adhesive to adhere strongly, with the exceptional mechanical & electrical insulating properties, and chemical & heat resistance, are driving the global epoxy adhesives market.

By Market Verdors:

Henkel

Sika

3M

Dow

Huntsman Corporation

Ashland

Lord Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Incorporation

Weicon

Permabond

By Types:

One-Component

Two-Component

By Applications:

Building & Construction

Transportation

Wind Energy

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Marine

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Epoxy Adhesives Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Epoxy Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 One-Component

1.4.3 Two-Component

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Epoxy Adhesives Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Building & Construction

1.5.3 Transportation

1.5.4 Wind Energy

1.5.5 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.6 Automotive

1.5.7 Marine

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Epoxy Adhesives Market

1.8.1 Global Epoxy Adhesives Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Epoxy Adhesives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Epoxy Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Epoxy Adhesives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Epoxy Adhesives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Epoxy Adhesives Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Epoxy Adhesives Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North Ame

