Global Polio Vaccine Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polio Vaccine market was valued at 119.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.36% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polio vaccines are vaccines used to prevent poliomyelitis. There are two types: one that uses inactivated poliovirus and is given by injection, and one that uses weakened poliovirus and is given by mouth.The global average price of Polio Vaccine is in the increasing trend, from 497 USD/K doses in 2012 to 534 USD/K doses in 2016. With the situation of global economy and the IPV more and more popular, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Polio Vaccine includes Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV), Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), and the revenue proportion of Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) in 2016 is about 15.4%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

By Market Verdors:

Sanofi

GSK

Bibcol

Serum Institute

Tiantan Biological

IMBCA

Panacea Biotec Ltd

Bio-Med

Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals

By Types:

Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV)

Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV)

By Applications:

Public

Private

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

