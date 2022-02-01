Global Thebaine Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Thebaine market was valued at 110.43 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.23% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Thebaine, also known as paramorphine, is a white, crystalline, slightly water-soluble (in pure form after a synthesis), poisonous alkaloid. Thebaine is not used therapeutically, but as the main alkaloid extracted from papaver bracteatum (Iranian poppy), it can be converted industrially into a variety of compounds including oxycodone, oxymorphone, nalbuphine, naloxone, naltrexone, buprenorphine and etorphine.Currently, because of the special properties of thebaine, subject to strict control in most countries, so the market production control by the country`s policy. Thebaine production industry is a highly profitable industry. In the United States and other regions, more and more enterprises begin to apply to enter this field, but the current situation, the market is still controlled by the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and Noramco. But as the downstream drugs market gradually matures, the next few years, thebaine and his relevant market will gradually popular, so the next few years, thebaine have a certain degree of price rise, but the rate should be minimal

By Market Verdors:

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Noramco

Alcaliber

Tasmanian Alkaloids

TPI

Cepia-Sanofi

Taj Pharmaceuticals

API Labs

Faran Shimi Pharmaceuticals

Gansu Alkaloids

Hwells

By Types:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By Applications:

Oxymorphone

Nalbuphine

Naltrexone

Buprenorphine

Key Indicators Analysed

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Thebaine Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Thebaine Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Food Grade

1.4.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Thebaine Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Oxymorphone

1.5.3 Nalbuphine

1.5.4 Naltrexone

1.5.5 Buprenorphine

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Thebaine Market

1.8.1 Global Thebaine Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Thebaine Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Thebaine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Thebaine Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Thebaine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Thebaine Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Thebaine Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Thebaine Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Thebaine Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Thebaine Sales Vol

