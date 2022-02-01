Global Amorphous Fe Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Amorphous Fe market was valued at 52.75 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.27% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Amorphous steel is an alloy steel with advantageous magnetic properties necessary for use in distribution transformers, electric reactors, electric machines and middle and high frequency transformers. The iron- based amorphous steel is predominantly iron (Fe) (up to 82%), with boron (B) (8 percent to15 percent), and silicon (Si) (5 percent to 10 percent) (SA1 and HB1M). AR may also contain carbon (C) alloyed to allow for its amorphous structure. Up to 25% of the iron (Fe) may be replaced with cobalt (Co) to allow for higher induction, to be used in pulse power applications (2605CO alloy). This AR is normally imported in the form of a singleply coil up to 1000kg in weight, or in a multiple-ply format where 3 to 10 sheets are co-wound onto a single hub.

By Market Verdors:

Hitachi Metal

Advanced Technology

Qingdao Yunlu

Henan Zhongyue

China Amorphous Technology

Zhaojing Incorporated

Junhua Technology

Londerful New Material

Shenke

Orient Group

Foshan Huaxin

By Types:

Amorphous Ribbon

Nano-crystalline Ribbon

By Applications:

Distribution Transformer

Electric Machinery

Electronic Components

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Amorphous Fe Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Amorphous Fe Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Amorphous Ribbon

1.4.3 Nano-crystalline Ribbon

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Amorphous Fe Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Distribution Transformer

1.5.3 Electric Machinery

1.5.4 Electronic Components

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Amorphous Fe Market

1.8.1 Global Amorphous Fe Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Amorphous Fe Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Amorphous Fe Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Amorphous Fe Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Amorphous Fe Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Amorphous Fe Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Amorphous Fe Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Amorphous Fe Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Amorphous Fe Sales Volu

