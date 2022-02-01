Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
The global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) market was valued at 2352.86 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.09% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate is most often abbreviated as MDI, is an aromatic diisocyanate. Three isomers are common, varying by the positions of the isocyanate groups around the rings: 2, 2`-MDI, 2,4`-MDI, and 4,4`-MDI. MDI reacts with polyols in the manufacture of polyurethane.Major manufacturers in the industry include Wanhua, BASF and Huntsman, whose revenue accounts for 30.55%, 18.50% and 15.60% respectively in 2019. By region, China has the highest share of regional income, at about 34 percent in 2019.
By Market Verdors:
- Wanhua
- BASF
- Huntsman
- Covestro
- DOW
- Tosoh
- Kumho Mitsui
By Types:
- Polymeric MDI
- Pure MDI
- Modified MDI
By Applications:
- Rigid Foam
- Flexible Foam
- Coatings
- Elastomers
- Adhesives and Sealants
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Polymeric MDI
1.4.3 Pure MDI
1.4.4 Modified MDI
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Rigid Foam
1.5.3 Flexible Foam
1.5.4 Coatings
1.5.5 Elastomers
1.5.6 Adhesives and Sealants
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market
1.8.1 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sal
