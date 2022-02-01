News

Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) market was valued at 2352.86 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.09% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate is most often abbreviated as MDI, is an aromatic diisocyanate. Three isomers are common, varying by the positions of the isocyanate groups around the rings: 2, 2`-MDI, 2,4`-MDI, and 4,4`-MDI. MDI reacts with polyols in the manufacture of polyurethane.Major manufacturers in the industry include Wanhua, BASF and Huntsman, whose revenue accounts for 30.55%, 18.50% and 15.60% respectively in 2019. By region, China has the highest share of regional income, at about 34 percent in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

  • Wanhua
  • BASF
  • Huntsman
  • Covestro
  • DOW
  • Tosoh
  • Kumho Mitsui

By Types:

  • Polymeric MDI
  • Pure MDI
  • Modified MDI

By Applications:

  • Rigid Foam
  • Flexible Foam
  • Coatings
  • Elastomers
  • Adhesives and Sealants

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Polymeric MDI

1.4.3 Pure MDI

1.4.4 Modified MDI

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Rigid Foam

1.5.3 Flexible Foam

1.5.4 Coatings

1.5.5 Elastomers

1.5.6 Adhesives and Sealants

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market

1.8.1 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sal

