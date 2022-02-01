Tantalum Capacitors Market (COVID-19 Analysis) with Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis by 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A tantalum capacitor is a subtype of an electrolytic capacitor. It consists of tantalum metal which works as an anode. Tantalum capacitors are used in various applications such as electronic gadgets, military applications, medical devices, audio amplifiers, and power supply filtering among others. Factors such as the replacement of solid capacitors with wet tantalum capacitors is creating profitable opportunities for the tantalum capacitor market in the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing importance and demand for electronic gadgets such as smartphones & tablets and equipment is driving the growth of the tantalum capacitor market. The detrimental effect of tantalum powder may restrain the growth of the tantalum capacitor market. Furthermore, extensive usage of tantalum alloys in gas turbines & aviation, and rising demand from the electrical and electronics industry are anticipated to create market opportunities for the tantalum capacitor market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Tantalum Capacitor Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the tantalum capacitor market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the tantalum capacitor market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global tantalum capacitor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading tantalum capacitor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the tantalum capacitor market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global tantalum capacitor market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type the market is segmented into tantalum foil electrolytic capacitor, tantalum capacitors with porous anode and solid electrolyte, and tantalum capacitors with porous anode and liquid electrolyte. Based on application the market is segmented into military application, medical electronics, audio amplifiers, power supply filtering, sample and hold circuits, telecommunication infrastructure and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global tantalum capacitor market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The tantalum capacitor market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting tantalum capacitor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the tantalum capacitor market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the tantalum capacitor market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from tantalum capacitor market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for tantalum capacitor market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the tantalum capacitor market.

The report also includes the profiles of key tantalum capacitor market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

 Abracon

 Kemet Corporation

 Kyocera(AVX) Corporation

 NTE Electronics Inc.

 Panasonic Corporation

 Rohm Semiconductor

 Sunlord

 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

 TE Connectivity

 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

