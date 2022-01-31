Automotive Chip Market Share, Growth and Regional Analysis by Segmentation and Country Forecast to 2028 

The “Global Automotive Chip Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the automotive chip market with detailed market segmentation by product, vehicle type, application, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive chip market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major Players in the market are:

Infineon Technologies AG

Maxim Integrated

Microchip Technology Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

ROHM CO., LTD.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Impact Of Covid-19 On Automotive Chip Market

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on product, the global automotive chip market is segmented into logic ICs, analog ICs, microcontrollers and microprocessors and memory.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Based on application, the global automotive chip market is segmented into chasis, powertrain, safety system, body electronics and telematics & infotainment.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

Autonomous vehicles need real-time data processing that required a large number of sensors and high-powered automotive chips, hence growing demand for the automotive chip market.

Rising requirement for enhanced safety in vehicles is also augmenting the growth of the automotive chip market.

The growing adoption of electric vehicles across the globe are rising the need for ICs, memory, microprocessor and microcontroller are further boosting the growth of the automotive chip market.

The development of automatic vehicles, such as driverless cars and connected vehicles, creates lucrative opportunities for the market player of the automotive chip market.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis– Production is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, the price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis– Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the global market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

* Supply and Consumption– In continuation of sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

* Other analyses– Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

Table of Content:

Chapter1. Executive Summary

Chapter2. Research Methodology

Chapter3. Market Outlook

Chapter4. Global Automotive Chip Market Overview, By Type

Chapter5. Global Automotive Chip Market Overview, By Application

Chapter6. Global Automotive Chip Market Overview, By Region

Chapter7. Company Profiles

