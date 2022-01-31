Citral Market 2022| Emerging Technologies, Future Plans and Trends by Forecast 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Citral is also known as 3,7-dimethyl-2,6-octadienal. It is a pale-yellow color liquid and has a strong lemon aroma. Citral can be either extracted from citrus essential oils such as orange, lemongrass, myrtle, lemon, and tea-tree or can be synthetically prepared in laboratories. Citral is insoluble in water, however can be soluble in mineral oil and diethyl ether. It is used for synthesis of ionones, vitamin A, linear monoterpenes, diterpenes, and sesquiterpenes.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing demand from the food & beverage industry is expected to drive the citral market in coming years. Furthermore, citral is also one of the most favored flavor in medical and pharmacueticals applications. It is also known to have antimicrobial properties and hence can be used in skin care products. With the growing personal care and hygiene industry, the product market is anticipated to witness a surge in the demand.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Citral Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Citral Market with detailed market segmentation product type, end use industry, and geography. The global Citral Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Citral Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Citral Market is segmented on the basis of product type, and end-use industry. On the basis of product type, the global Citral market is divided into natural and synthetic. On the basis of end-use industries, the global Citral market is divided into cosmetics and personal care, household products, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Citral Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Citral Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report also includes the profiles affecting the Citral Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Citral Market in these regions.

Impacts of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Citral Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Citral Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as purity launches, purity approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Citral Market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Citral in the global market. below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Citral Market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Citral Market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BASF SE

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Takasago International Corporation

Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd.

Indukern SA

Vigon International Inc.

Kalpsutra Chemicals Private Limited

MOELLHAUSEN S.P.A.

Beijing Lys Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Fairchem Specialty Limited

