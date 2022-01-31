Printing Inks Market 2022| Emerging Technologies, Growth Factors, And Regional Forecast To 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Printing ink is an ink used in printing and consisting of a pigment or pigments of the required color mixed with oil or varnish. Printing inks are widely used in publishing and packaging industry. Printing inks contain three components that are the vehicle, the coloring ingredients, and the additives. The vehicle, responsible for transferring the coloring ingredients from the ink fountain to the type form, can be either a vegetable base, which dries by penetration and oxidation and at the same time ensures fixation or a solvent base derived from kerosene, in which case drying takes place by evaporation.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The printing inks market has witnessed significant growth due to the growth of major end-use industries such as publishing and packaging. Moreover, stringent regulatory norms provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the printing inks market. However, high price associated with it is projected to hamper the overall growth of the printing inks market in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Printing Inks Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the printing inks market with detailed market segmentation product type, application, and geography. The global printing inks market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading printing inks market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global printing inks market is segmented on the basis of product type, process, and application. On the basis of product type, the global printing inks market is divided into solvent-based printing inks, water-based printing inks, oil-based printing inks and others. On the basis of product type, the global printing inks market is divided into lithographic printing, gravure printing, flexographic printing, digital printing and others. On the basis of application, the global printing inks market is divided into packaging, publication and commercial printing, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global printing inks market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The printing inks market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the printing inks market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the printing inks market in these regions.

Impacts of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘printing inks market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the printing inks market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as type launches, type approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from printing inks market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for printing inks in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the printing inks market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the printing inks market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

DIC Corporation

Flint Group

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

National Association of Printing Ink Manufacturers

Sakata Inx

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

Sun Chemicals

T&K Toka

Toyo Ink S.C. Holdings

Wikoff Color Corporation

