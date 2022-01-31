Digital Language Learning Market Forecast Analysis 2022-2028: Top Manufacturers, Business Growth, Share and Global Size with Regional Trends

According to the latest research report, “Digital Language Learning Market Analysis 2022” the market is likely to grow tremendously during 2022-2028. The market growth attributes to the increasing adoption and deployment of Solutions, such as content management, collaboration and predictive analytics. Usage of a Digital Language Learning Market by various sectors like Large Enterprises, SMEs has increased. Further, report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations of Digital Language Learning Market.

The digital language learning market expected to grow from US$ 7038.2 million in 2020 to US$ 17333.4 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Digital Language Learning market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including:-

Babbel

Busuu, Ltd.

Fluenz

Lingoda GmbH

Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC)

Pearson PLC

Preply, Inc.

Rosetta Stone, Inc.

Verbling, Inc.

Yabla, Inc.

The digital language learning market has been segmented as follows:

Global Digital Language Learning Market – ByLanguage Type

English

German

Spanish

Mandarin

Others

Global Digital Language Learning Market – ByDeployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Global Digital Language Learning Market – By Business Type

Business-to-Business

Business-to-Customer

Global Digital Language Learning Market – By End-User

Academic

Non-Academic

