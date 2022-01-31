Global Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals market was valued at 423.89 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.43% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Global automation market in theChemicals Petrochemicals market to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% by 2020. The recent rise in capital and R&D investments for automation solutions is a critical factor that propels growth in this market. Also, rapid industrial development in emerging economies like China, India, and Brazil will bolster the need for automation products and services across various industries.According to the report, the US government has enacted stringent regulations and policies for manufacturing industries such as automotive, foods and beverages, consumer packaged goods, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. It has imposed regulations and policies for good manufacturing practices with a view to improve public safety and to meet international quality standards. The growing use of cloud computing and big data analytics in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry will impel market growth during the forecast period. The implementation of cloud computing and big data analytics in this industry will help manufacturers to expand their data storage facilities, boost operational flexibility, and enhance scalability during the manufacturing process. The ability of cloud-based and big data analytics to promote product lifecycle management and to help improve supply chain management will result in its augmented adoption during the predicted period.

By Market Verdors:

ABB

Emerson Electric

Honeywell

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

By Types:

Distributed control system (DCS)

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)

Manufacturing execution system (MES)

Programmable logic controller (PLC)

Advanced process control (APC)

By Applications:

Chemicals

Petrochemicals

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Distributed control system (DCS)

1.4.3 Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)

1.4.4 Manufacturing execution system (MES)

1.4.5 Programmable logic controller (PLC)

1.4.6 Advanced process control (APC)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Chemicals

1.5.3 Petrochemicals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals Market

1.8.1 Global Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

