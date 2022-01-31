Global Laser Micro Perforation Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Laser Micro Perforation Equipment market was valued at 18408.8 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.07% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Laser micro perforation is a process of creating micro holes in the packaging materials of products. Micro perforation helps to control airflow and moisture release that ensures product freshness, leading to increased shelf-life. The controlled airflow helps in making the packages more compressed which reduces the shipping cost as the products can easily be stacked. Laser micro perforation also helps in generating a series of small holes on packaging to create a simple tear path.Traditional perforation punctures the flexible packaging films and leaves tears that take away from the aesthetics of the packaging. Laser micro perforation burns through the material, resulting in a cleaner, smaller, and more precise hole.Europe held the majority share of the global laser micro perforation equipment market in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

Coherent-Rofin

Comexi Group

MLT Micro Laser Technology

El.En Group

AZCO Corp

B&B Verpackungstechnik

ID Technology

Karlville Development Group

LaserPin

LasX Industries

Maklaus

SEI S.P.A

Preco Inc

Stewarts of America

Synrad

Universal Converting Equipment

Hans Laser Technology

Guangzhou Laisai Laser Equipment

By Types:

Co2 Lasers

Nd:YAG Lasers

By Applications:

Packing

Automotive

Electronics and Semiconductors

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Laser Micro Perforation Equipment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Laser Micro Perforation Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Co2 Lasers

1.4.3 Nd:YAG Lasers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Laser Micro Perforation Equipment Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Packing

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Electronics and Semiconductors

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Laser Micro Perforation Equipment Market

1.8.1 Global Laser Micro Perforation Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Laser Micro Perforation Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Laser Micro Perforation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Laser Micro Perforation Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Laser Micro Perforation Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

