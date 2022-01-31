Next Generation Cancer Diagnostic Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostic Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostic Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Next Generation Sequencing
- qPCR & Multiplexing
- Lab-on- a- chip (LOAC)
- Protein Microarrays
- DNA Microarrays
- Reverse Transcriptase-PCR (RT-PCR)
Segment by Application
- Biomarker Development
- CTC Analysis
- Proteomic Analysis
- Epigenetic Analysis
- Genetic Analysis
By Company
- Roche Holding Ltd.?Switzerland)
- Abbott Laboratories(US)
- Siemens Healthcare(Germany)
- Agilent Technologies Inc(Germany)
- Illumina Inc.(US)
- Becton Dickinson and Co.(US)
- QIAGEN N.V.(Germany)
- Affymetrix Inc.(US)
- Johnson & Johnson(US)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(US)
- GE Healthcare(England)
- Life Technologies Corp.(US)
- Luminex Corp.(US)
- Cepheid Inc.(US)
- Allegro Diagnostics Corp.(Brazil)
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostic Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostic Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Next Generation Sequencing
1.2.3 qPCR & Multiplexing
1.2.4 Lab-on- a- chip (LOAC)
1.2.5 Protein Microarrays
1.2.6 DNA Microarrays
1.2.7 Reverse Transcriptase-PCR (RT-PCR)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostic Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Biomarker Development
1.3.3 CTC Analysis
1.3.4 Proteomic Analysis
1.3.5 Epigenetic Analysis
1.3.6 Genetic Analysis
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostic Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostic Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostic Devices Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostic Devices Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Next Generation Cancer Diagnostic Devices by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Region
