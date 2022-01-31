In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Products and Test Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Products and Test market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Products and Test market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

General Chemistries

Critical Care

Urinalysis

Analyzers Blood Gases

Workstations

Others

Segment by Application

Molecular Diagnostics

Clinical Chemistry

Diabetes and Glucose Testing

Immunochemistry

Hematology

Others

By Company

Abbott Laboratories(US)

Becton Dickinson Company(US)

bioMerieux SA(France)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.(Switzerland)

Siemens Healthcare(Germany)

Alere Inc(US)

Beckman Coulter, Inc.(US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories(US)

Hologic(US)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics(US)

Roche Diagnostics(US)

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Products and Test Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 General Chemistries

1.2.3 Critical Care

1.2.4 Urinalysis

1.2.5 Analyzers Blood Gases

1.2.6 Workstations

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Products and Test Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Molecular Diagnostics

1.3.3 Clinical Chemistry

1.3.4 Diabetes and Glucose Testing

1.3.5 Immunochemistry

1.3.6 Hematology

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Products and Test Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Products and Test Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Products and Test Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Products and Test Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Products and Test Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Products and Test Market Dynamics

2.3.1 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Products and Test Industry Trends

