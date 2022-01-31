Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Gastrointestinal endoscopy devices
- Bariatric surgery devices
- Ostomy devices
- Enteral feeding pumps
- Others
Segment by Application
- Oesophageal Cancer
- Stomach Cancer
- Colon Cancer
- Crohn?s Disease
- Others
By Company
- Boston Scientific Corp.(US)
- Covidien Plc.(Irish)
- Ethicon Endo- Surgery Inc.(US)
- Olympus Corp(Japan)
- Coloplast Group(Danmark)
- Fujinon Corp.(Japan)
- Given Imaging Ltd.(Israel)
- Stryker Corp.(US)
- Welch Allyn Inc(US)
- CONMED(US)
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Gastrointestinal endoscopy devices
1.2.3 Bariatric surgery devices
1.2.4 Ostomy devices
1.2.5 Enteral feeding pumps
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oesophageal Cancer
1.3.3 Stomach Cancer
1.3.4 Colon Cancer
1.3.5 Crohn?s Disease
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
