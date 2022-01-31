Global Diaphragm Pumps Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Diaphragm Pumps market was valued at 4298.16 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.19% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A diaphragm pump (also known as a Membrane pump) is a positive displacement pump that uses a combination of the reciprocating action of a rubber, thermoplastic or teflon diaphragm and suitable valves on either side of the diaphragm (check valve, butterfly valves, flap valves, or any other form of shut-off valves) to pump a fluid.The diaphragm pumps market segment on the basis of its application in various end-user industries including water & wastewater, oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and others. Based on its discharge pressure, the diaphragm pumps market has been categorized in the following pressure ranges: up to 80 bar, 80 bar to 200 bar, and above 200 bar. The market has also been categorized on the basis of mechanism and operation into air operated & electrically operated and single acting & double acting, respectively.

By Market Verdors:

Pump Solutions Group

Idex Corporation

Yamada Corporation

Lewa GmbH

Verder International B.V.

Ingersoll-Rand PLc

Flowserve Corporation

Grundfos Holding A/s

Xylem

Tapflo AB

Leak-Proof Pumps

By Types:

Air operated

Electrically operated

By Applications:

Water & Wastewater

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Diaphragm Pumps Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Diaphragm Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Air operated

1.4.3 Electrically operated

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Diaphragm Pumps Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Water & Wastewater

1.5.3 Oil & Gas

1.5.4 Chemicals

1.5.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.6 Food & Beverage

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Diaphragm Pumps Market

1.8.1 Global Diaphragm Pumps Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Diaphragm Pumps Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Diaphragm Pumps Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Diaphragm Pumps Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Diaphragm Pumps Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Diaphragm Pumps Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Diaphragm Pumps Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

