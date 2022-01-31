News

Digital Mammography System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Digital Mammography System market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Mammography System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Ceiling Mounted
  • Mobile

Segment by Application

  • Diagnostic Center
  • Hospitals

By Company

  • Siemens
  • GE
  • Planmed
  • Metaltronica
  • Hologic
  • Philips
  • GENORAY
  • ORICH

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Digital Mammography System Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Digital Mammography System Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ceiling Mounted
1.2.3 Mobile
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Digital Mammography System Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Diagnostic Center
1.3.3 Hospitals
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Digital Mammography System Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Digital Mammography System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Digital Mammography System Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Digital Mammography System Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Digital Mammography System Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Digital Mammography System by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Digital Mammography System Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Digital Mammography System Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Digital Mammography System Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Digital Mammography System Sales by Manufacturers

