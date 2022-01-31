Dehydrated Potato Market Share, Size, Trend, Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2028

The global Dehydrated Potato Market size is slated to touch USD 8.84 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.83% during the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding the nutritional value of instant potatoes and their variants is expected to be one of the central Dehydrated Potato Market trends in the upcoming decade. Instant potatoes are emerging as a viable alternative to regular potatoes in a world where hectic lifestyles have become a norm, which is taking a heavy toll on physical health. The US Department of Agriculture recommends a weekly intake of 5 to 6 cups of natural starch.

Dehydrated potatoes can fulfill this bodily requirement, delivering almost the same amount of nutrients like regular potatoes, except in a more convenient and efficient manner. These foods also contain the three essential macronutrients – carbohydrates, proteins, and fats – delivering the daily dose of energy required by the human body to function. Moreover, according to the US Agency for International Development, instant potato products such as potato flakes are a good source of starch in cases of emergency. Thus, the instant potato market stands to benefit as people become more aware of the healthy properties of these products.

Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information and more in its new report, titled “Dehydrated Potatoes Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Flakes, Powder, Dices, Shreds, and Others), Nature (Organic and Conventional), By Distribution Channel (Food Services and Retail Channel), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026”. As per the report, the value of this market stood at USD 5.23 billion in 2018.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dehydrated-potato-market-102186

The report also includes:

In-depth research into the factors driving and restraining the market;

Piece-meal study of all the possible segments of the market;

Precise computation of market values; and

Comprehensive analysis of the regional and competitive dynamics shaping the future of the market.

Gathering Pace of Urbanization Worldwide to Escalate the Demand for Ready-to-Eat Foods

The number of people living in urban areas is rising at a steady pace all around the globe as a result of economic growth and development, especially in developing nations. The UN’s Department of Social and Economic Affairs predicts that Asian and African countries will account for around 90% of the rise in the global urban population by 2050. The birth of knowledge-based economies has created jobs in cities and metros that usually require people to sit in one place and perform data collection and analysis tasks on a daily basis.

Consequently, sedentary lifestyles have become commonplace and lives have gotten faster, both of which are adversely affecting human health. With little time to spare for cooking, consumer preference in urban areas is increasingly shifting towards ready-to-eat products, such as dehydrated potatoes, to meet the daily energy needs of the body.

Increasing Population to the Drive the Market in Asia-Pacific

Among regions, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to dominate the Dehydrated Potato Market share in the coming decade owing to the rapidly rising populations in India and China. These countries also have a steadily expanding middle class that is actively consuming nutrition-laden processed foods. Furthermore, China and India are some of the largest producers of potatoes in the world, which will aid the instant potatoes market growth in the region. Lastly, the large consumer base is attracting companies from developed nations to establish themselves in this fledgling market, thereby accelerating the Dehydrated Potato Market revenue during the forecast period.

Competitors to Focus on Upgrading Production Capacities and Diversifying Operations

Major players are directing their investments towards enhancing their production capabilities and expanding their operational range, according to the instant potatoes market analysis. This would provide the companies with a solid base for building their brand value in this market.

Read Related News:

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Size, Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunities till 2218

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Size, Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunities till 2219

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Size, Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunities till 2220

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Size, Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunities till 2221

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunities till 2222

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunities till 2223

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunities till 2224

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs