Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market was valued at 44.85 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.97% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Three categories of acousto-optic devices will be mainly discussed in this report. They include the acousto-optic modulator, filter and deflector.Acousto-optic modulator By varying the parameters of the acoustic wave, including the amplitude, phase, frequency and polarization, properties of the optical wave may be modulated. The acousto-optic interaction also makes it possible to modulate the optical beam by both temporal and spatial modulation. A simple method of modulating the optical beam travelling through the acousto-optic device is done by switching the acoustic field on and off. When off the light beam is undiverted, the intensity of light directed at the Bragg diffraction angle is zero.

When switched on and Bragg diffraction occurs, the intensity at the Bragg angle increases. So the acousto-optic device is modulating the output along the Bragg diffraction angle, switching it on and off. The device is operated as a modulator by keeping the acoustic wavelength (frequency) fixed and varying the drive power to vary the amount of light in the deflected beam. Acousto-optic filter The principle behind the operation of acousto-optic filters is based on the wavelength of the diffracted light being dependent on the acoustic frequency.

By tuning the frequency of the acoustic wave, the desired wavelength of the optical wave can be diffracted acousto-optically. There are two types of the acousto-optic filters, the collinear and non-collinear filters. The type of filter depends on geometry of acousto-optic interaction. Acousto-optic deflectors An acousto-optic deflector (AOD) spatially controls the optical beam. In the operation of an acousto-optic deflector the power driving the acoustic transducer is kept on, at a constant level, while the acoustic frequency is varied to deflect the beam to different angular positions. The concentration of Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Devices industry is high.

The top manufacturers are Gooch&Housego, Brimrose and Harris. Each of production, respectively with global sales market share as 45.36%, 18.39% and 8.63% in 2016. Other key manufacturers include Isomet,AA Opto-Electronic Company, APE GmbH, IntraAction Corp and Panasonic. The Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Device market is expected to be worth USD 70.65 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8% between 2017 and 2023. Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Device are used with laser systems for marking semiconductor components; hence, the players in the laser technology market are offering various high-speed semiconductor marking solutions, which in turn would boost the demand for acousto-optic devices technology in semiconductor and electronics vertical. Although Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Devices brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

By Market Verdors:

Gooch & Housego

Brimrose

Harris

Coherent

Isomet

AA Opto Electronic

A.P.E Angewandte Physik

IntraAction Electronics

Panasonic

By Types:

Acousto-optic Modulator

Acousto-optic Deflector

Acousto-optic Tunable Filter

By Applications:

CO2 Laser Processing Machine

Fiber Laser Processing Machine

YAG Processing Machine

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Acousto-optic Modulator

1.4.3 Acousto-optic Deflector

1.4.4 Acousto-optic Tunable Filter

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 CO2 Laser Processing Machine

1.5.3 Fiber Laser Processing Machine

1.5.4 YAG Processing Machine

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market

1.8.1 Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

