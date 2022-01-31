Global Interferometry Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Interferometry market was valued at 596.93 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Interferometers work by merging two or more sources of light to create an interference pattern, which can be measured and analyzed; hence “Interfere-ometer”.Interferometer manufacturers are mostly in the North America and Europe regions. Among them, North America Production value accounted for about 38% of the total value of global Interferometer in 2019. Renishaw is the world leading manufacturer in global Interferometer market with the market share of about 15% in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Renishaw

Keysight Technologies

Zygo(Ametek Inc.)

Haag-Streit Group

TOSEI Eng

BRUKER

TRIOPTICS

Onto Innovation

OptoTech(Schunk Group)

KLA

NanoFocus AG

Kylia

By Types:

Laser Fizeau Interferometers

Mach-Zehnder Interferometer

Michelson Interferometer

Fabry-Perot Interferometer

Sagnac Interferometer

Twyman-Green Laser Interferometers

By Applications:

Physics and Astronomy

Engineering and Applied Science

Biology and Medicine

