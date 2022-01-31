Global Micro Gas Generator Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Micro Gas Generator market was valued at 375.35 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .49% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A micro gas generator is a device that acts to retract the seatbelt (seatbelt pretensioner) in the event of a collision. The retraction of the seatbelt fixes the body to the ideal position in relation to the inflated airbag. This increases the effectiveness of the airbag, maximizing the safety for the passenger.Global Micro Gas Generator key players include Autoliv, Nippon Kayaku Group, Daicel Corporation, Hirtenberger, Shaanxi Qinghua Vehicle Safety Systems Co. Ltd, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 75%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 30% percent. In terms of product, Original Equipment Manufacturer Market is the largest segment, with a share over 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Passenger Vehicle, followed by Commercial Vehicle.

By Market Verdors:

Autoliv

Nippon Kayaku Group

Daicel Corporation

Hirtenberger

Shaanxi Qinghua Vehicle Safety Systems Co.,Ltd.

Sichuan HRY Automotive Safety Technology Co., Ltd.

By Types:

Aftermarket

Original Equipment Manufacturer Market

By Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

