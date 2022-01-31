Global LW Sport Aircraft Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global LW Sport Aircraft market was valued at 39.24 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.51% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A light-sport aircraft (LSA) is a small aircraft that is simple to fly and that meets certain regulations set by a national aviation authority restricting weight and performance.The Light Sport Aircraft are expected to grow at a CAGR of -1.46% from 39 million USD in 2017 to reach 34.7 million USD by 2025 in global market. The Light Sport Aircraft market is dispersion market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 50% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe. The leading manufactures mainly are CubCrafters, FlightDesign, Legend Aircraft, Tecnam, Cessna, Czech Sport Aircraft, Remos, Jabiru, CGS Aviation, Progressive Aerodyne. CubCrafters is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 9.8% in 2017. The next is FlightDesign and Legend Aircraft. There are mainly three type product of Light Sport Aircraft market: S-LSA, E-LSA and Other.

By Market Verdors:

CubCrafters (USA)

Flight Design (Germany)

Legend Aircraft (USA)

Tecnam (Italy)

Cessna (USA)

Czech Sport Aircraft (Czech)

Remos (Germany)

Jabiru (Australia)

CGS Aviation (United States)

Progressive Aerodyne (United States)

Aeroprakt (Ukraine)

The Airplane Factory (South Africa)

BOT Aircraft (Liechtenstein)

Aeroprakt Manufacturing (Poland)

Ekolot (Poland)

Kitfox Aircraft (USA)

LSA America (United States)

By Types:

S-LSA

E-LSA

By Applications:

Sport and Recreation

Flight Training

Aircraft Rental

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

