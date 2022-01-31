News

Global LED Production Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global LED Production Equipment market was valued at 135.42 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.49% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The LED Production Equipment include the front-end and back-end sectors. The front-end LED Production Equipment include MOCVD Equipment, Lithography Equipment, Dry Etch Equipment, PECVD Equipment, PVD Equipment. The back-end LED Production Equipment include Die Bonder, LED Testing, Sorting & Taping System, Die Attach Equipment, Dispensing Equipment ects.China is the largest production regions of LED Production Equipment, with a production value market share nearly 35.45% in 2016. And China is also the largest consumption region LED Production Equipment market, with a revenue share of 49.50% in 2016. There are many kinds of MOCVD Equipment, Lithography Equipment, Dry Etch Equipment, PECVD Equipment, PVD Equipment and Back- end LED Production Equipment. Back- end LED Production Equipment is important in the LED Production Equipment, with a Production market share nearly 57.24% in 2016.

By Market Verdors:

  • ASM Pacific Technology
  • Veeco Instruments
  • Jusung Engineering
  • Taiyo Nippon Sanso
  • NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd.
  • EV Group (EVG)
  • Aixtron
  • Xin Yi Chang Automatic Equipment
  • Daitron Co.,Ltd
  • Wuhan HGLaser Engineering
  • Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (Group)
  • Delphi Laser
  • FSE Corporation (Fulintec)
  • Altatech
  • Dai Nippon Kaken (DNK)

By Types:

  • MOCVD Equipment
  • Lithography Equipment
  • Dry Etch Equipment
  • PECVD Equipment
  • PVD Equipment
  • Back- end LED Production Equipment

By Applications:

  • LED
  • OLED

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by LED Production Equipment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global LED Production Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 MOCVD Equipment

1.4.3 Lithography Equipment

1.4.4 Dry Etch Equipment

1.4.5 PECVD Equipment

1.4.6 PVD Equipment

1.4.7 Back- end LED Production Equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global LED Production Equipment Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 LED

1.5.3 OLED

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global LED Production Equipment Market

1.8.1 Global LED Production Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global LED Production Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global LED Production Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global LED Production Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers LED Production Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global LED Production Equipment Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021

