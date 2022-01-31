Precast Concrete Market Size, Development, Analysis, Industry Growth Forecast by 2028

The global precast concrete market size is expected to showcase significant growth by reaching USD 159.85 billion by 2028. Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled “Precast Concrete Market, 2021-2028.”, mentions that the market stood at USD 114.78 billion in 2020 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% between 2021 and 2028. The rapid-paced urbanization, coupled with the rising population rate, is anticipated to favor the adoption of the product globally. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), around 901.99 million people reside in the mainland areas in China, which accounts for over 63.89% of the total population in the country.

The widespread effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been on a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government as well as the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in the resumption of industrial activities.

List of Top 10 Companies Operating in the Precast Concrete Market :

Boral (Australia)

LafargeHolcim (Switzerland)

Gulf Precast (UAE)

Olson Precast Company (U.S.)

Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)

CEMEX (Mexico)

Forterra (U.S.)

Tindall Corporation (U.S.)

Spancrete (U.S.)

Elementbau Osthessen GmbH & Co., ELO KG (Germany)

Bouygues Construction(France)

Balfour Beatty(U.K.)

Oldcastle Precast (U.S.)

Other Key Players

Market Segmentation

Based on the product type, the market is divided into building components, transportation, water & waste handling, and others. On the basis of end-use, the market is bifurcated into residential and non-residential.

Based on end-use, the residential segment held a global precast concrete market share of about 37.7% in 2020. The segment is expected to experience exponential growth backed by the increasing investment in the development of real estate that is likely to propel the demand for the product worldwide.

Finally, on the basis of region, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2021 and 2028.

Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

DRIVING FACTORS

Rapid-Paced Urbanization to Aid Growth

The evolving standard of living globally has led to the growing demand for quality-oriented and people-centered facilities. The rapid-paced urbanization has led to significant development of both residential and non-residential establishments.

Besides, a large number of masses are migrating from rural areas to urban places for better job opportunities. The fast-paced growth of smart cities equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructures such as airports, malls, sports complexes, and commercial spaces is anticipated to boost the demand for the product. Besides, the rising population rate across the globe is expected to contribute to the global precast concrete market growth during the forecast period.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific – The region stood at USD 46.43 billion in 2020. The market is anticipated to experience profound growth due to a large population in countries such as India and China. This is further leading to the massive development of residential sectors that is propelling the adoption of advanced precast concrete products in the region.

Europe – The market in the region is anticipated to showcase considerable growth during the foreseeable future. This is ascribable to factors such as the high demand for innovative precast concrete products for infrastructural and non-residential sector development activities between 2021 and 2028.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Partnerships between Key Players to Intensify Industry Competition

The global market is consolidated by the presence of major companies that are striving to maintain their position and gain a competitive edge over their rivals. They are doing so by focusing on partnering with other companies to expand their product portfolio. Additionally, other key players are adopting organic and inorganic strategies to intensify market competition and maintain strongholds during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

January 2019 – LafargeHolcim announced the acquisition of ready-mix and precast businesses of Alfons Greten Betonwerk located in Germany. The acquisition is expected to aid in strengthening its position in the lucrative marketplace of the country.

