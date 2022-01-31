Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Medical Imaging Equipment market was valued at 1771.66 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.13% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Imaging devices such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT or CAT), and ultrasound have allowed further options for treatment guidance essentially with very low morbidity. This has resulted in highly improved outcomes and quality of life for the patients.Advancements in 3D imaging technology has enabled development in computer-aided detection (CAD) and increased applications for imaging diagnostic applications. Moreover, rising incidence of several diseases such as respiratory, orthopedic, and cardiovascular has increased global demand for diagnosis and diagnostic equipment.

By Market Verdors:

Philips

GE Healthcare

Siemens

Hologic

Shimadzu

Samsung

Hitachi

Genesis Medical

Carestream Health

Fujifilm

Fonar

Toshiba

By Types:

X-Ray Device

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

Nuclear Imaging Equipment

By Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institute

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Medical Imaging Equipment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 X-Ray Device

1.4.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

1.4.4 Nuclear Imaging Equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Research Institute

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market

1.8.1 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Medical Imaging Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Medic

