Global Western Blot imagers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Western Blot imagers market was valued at 32.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.94% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Western Blot Imager is an important instrument devices use to study and diagnosis of health conditions and diseases, including HIV. At present, in developed countries, the Western Blot Imager industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world`s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in U.S. and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level.

The global Western Blot Imager industry has reached a production volume of approximately 12033 Units in 2015. The key manufacturers are Bio-Rad, Bio-Techne (ProteinSimple), GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific. Each of production, respectively with global production market share as 20.54%, 19.23%,14.08% and 13.06% in 2015.

Other manufacturers include Syngene ,Azure Biosystems,UVP, LLCAnalytik Jena AGand LI-COR, Inc. By product, the global Western Blot Imager market is segmented into CCD cameras imagers, Laser-based imagers, X-ray film. Of these, CCD cameras imagers accounts for majority 82.64% market share in 2015 and is expected to remain the leading segment in terms of volume and value during the forecast period.

By end user, the global Western Blot Imager market is segmented into diagnostics laboratories, research institutes, and pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies. Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology company segment account for majority 42.41% market share dominated the western blotting market in 2015 as compared to other segments. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 34%, followed by Europe with 30% in 2015.

By Market Verdors:

Bio-Rad

Bio-Techne(ProteinSimple)

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Syngene

Azure Biosystems

UVP, LLCAnalytik Jena AG

LI-COR, Inc

By Types:

CCD (charge-couple device) cameras

Laser-based imagers

X-ray film

By Applications:

Academic and research institutes

Medical diagnostics

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Western Blot imagers Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Western Blot imagers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 CCD (charge-couple device) cameras

1.4.3 Laser-based imagers

1.4.4 X-ray film

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Western Blot imagers Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Academic and research institutes

1.5.3 Medical diagnostics

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Western Blot imagers Market

1.8.1 Global Western Blot imagers Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Western Blot imagers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Western Blot imagers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Western Blot imagers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Western Blot imagers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Western Blot imagers Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

