Global Plastic Decking Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Plastic Decking market was valued at 2951.83 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.34% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

By Market Verdors:

UPM Kymmene Corporation

Universal Forest Products

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

Azek Building Products

Fiberon LLC

Cardinal Building Products

TAMKO Building Products

CertainTeed Corporation

Green Bay Decking

DuraLife Decking & Railing Systems

WPC Decking

By Types:

HDPE

LDPE

PP

PVC

By Applications:

Residential

Non-residential

Key Indicators Analysed

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Plastic Decking Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Plastic Decking Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 HDPE

1.4.3 LDPE

1.4.4 PP

1.4.5 PVC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Plastic Decking Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Non-residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Plastic Decking Market

1.8.1 Global Plastic Decking Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plastic Decking Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Plastic Decking Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Plastic Decking Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Plastic Decking Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Plastic Decking Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Plastic Decking Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Plastic Decking Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Plastic Decking Sales Volume Growth Rat

