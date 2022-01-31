Global Rock Drilling Jumbo Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Rock Drilling Jumbo market was valued at 40.05 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Rock Drilling Jumbo is mainly composed of rock drill, drill arm (the support, positioning and propelling mechanism), frame, travel system, and other necessary attachments. The product features self-propelling and that multiple rock drills can work simultaneously. And it is mainly used in the tunneling operation by drilling and blasting method and mining exploration.In the coming years the progress of technology for rock drilling jumbo in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced rock drilling jumbo. Increasing of constrution fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on mining and infrastructure, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of rock drilling jumbo in developing countries will drive growth of global markets.

Globally, the rock drilling jumbo industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of rock drilling jumbo is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Sandvik Construction, Atlas, Furukawa and Komatsu Mining Corp., etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their rock drilling jumbo and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 44% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global rock drilling jumbo industry because of their market share and technology status of rock drilling jumbo. The consumption volume of rock drilling jumbo is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of rock drilling jumbo industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of rock drilling jumbo is still promising. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes.

The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer. With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the rock drilling jumbo market to approach these areas. GIR analysis of the rock drilling jumbo market indicated that Europe would lead the market with leading technology, but Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks. Although the market competition of rock drilling jumbo is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of rock drilling jumbo and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

By Market Verdors:

Sandvik Construction

Atlas

Furukawa

Komatsu Mining Corp.

J.H. Fletcher

Mine Master

XCMG

Siton

Lake Shore Systems?Inc

Dhms

RDH Mining Equipment

Kaishan

Eastsun

Hengzhi

By Types:

Single-Boom

Two-Boom

Multi-Boom

By Applications:

Mining

Railway Construction

Road Construction

