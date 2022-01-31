News

X-Ray Lead Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
0 0 3 minutes read

The shielding effect is created by a high concentration of lead and barium and the glass can be optically clear The lead lined glass is manufactured in a variety of sizes, shapes and thicknesses depending on the intended application, the thicker the lead glass, the higher the level of radiation shielding.Radiation shielding glass provides protection while allowing technicians to view imaging or radiation therapy procedures and is used in permanent and modular shielding applications. Leaded glass can also be laminated to meet safety specifications for impact resistance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of X-Ray Lead Glass in global, including the following market information:

 

  • Global X-Ray Lead Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global X-Ray Lead Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Pcs)
  • Global top five X-Ray Lead Glass companies in 2021 (%)

The global X-Ray Lead Glass market was valued at 127.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 141 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 5.0mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of X-Ray Lead Glass include Corning, Nippon Electric Glass, SCHOTT, Ray-Bar Engineering Corporation, Radiation Protection Products, Mayco Industries, MAVIG, Stralskydd Radiation Shielding and Raybloc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the X-Ray Lead Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global X-Ray Lead Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Pcs)

Global X-Ray Lead Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Below 5.0mm
  • 5mm-10mm
  • 10mm-14mm
  • 14mm-20mm
  • Above 20mm

Global X-Ray Lead Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Pcs)

Global X-Ray Lead Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Medical
  • Industry
  • Others

Global X-Ray Lead Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Pcs)

Global X-Ray Lead Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies X-Ray Lead Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies X-Ray Lead Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies X-Ray Lead Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Pcs)
  • Key companies X-Ray Lead Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Corning
  • Nippon Electric Glass
  • SCHOTT
  • Ray-Bar Engineering Corporation
  • Radiation Protection Products
  • Mayco Industries
  • MAVIG
  • Stralskydd Radiation Shielding
  • Raybloc
  • Haerens
  • MarShield
  • A&L Shielding
  • AnLan
  • Shenwang Radiation Protective Equipment
  • PLATEC Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 X-Ray Lead Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global X-Ray Lead Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global X-Ray Lead Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global X-Ray Lead Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global X-Ray Lead Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global X-Ray Lead Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top X-Ray Lead Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global X-Ray Lead Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global X-Ray Lead Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global X-Ray Lead Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global X-Ray Lead Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 X-Ray Lead Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers X-Ray Lead Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 X-Ray Lead Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 X-Ray Lead Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 X-Ray Lead Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global X-Ray Lead Glass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
0 0 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Steam Dried Fishmeal Market 2022– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2028

2 weeks ago

Clear Brine Fluids Market and Ecosystem, Future Scope, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Model (Great Lakes, Halliburton, TETRA Technologies, Albemarle, More)

December 17, 2021

Global Spring Wheat Seed Market Research and Forecast -2027 | Limagrain, Dupont Pioneer, Syngenta

December 16, 2021

Whey Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Whey Protein Concentrate, Whey Protein Isolate, Hydrolyzed Whey Protein, Demineralized Whey Protein, Others); Application (Infant Formula, Sports and Medical Nutrition Products, Dairy Products, Confectionery and Bakery Products, Dietary Supplements, Others) and Geography

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button