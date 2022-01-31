X-Ray Lead Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The shielding effect is created by a high concentration of lead and barium and the glass can be optically clear The lead lined glass is manufactured in a variety of sizes, shapes and thicknesses depending on the intended application, the thicker the lead glass, the higher the level of radiation shielding.Radiation shielding glass provides protection while allowing technicians to view imaging or radiation therapy procedures and is used in permanent and modular shielding applications. Leaded glass can also be laminated to meet safety specifications for impact resistance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of X-Ray Lead Glass in global, including the following market information:
- Global X-Ray Lead Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global X-Ray Lead Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Pcs)
- Global top five X-Ray Lead Glass companies in 2021 (%)
The global X-Ray Lead Glass market was valued at 127.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 141 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 5.0mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of X-Ray Lead Glass include Corning, Nippon Electric Glass, SCHOTT, Ray-Bar Engineering Corporation, Radiation Protection Products, Mayco Industries, MAVIG, Stralskydd Radiation Shielding and Raybloc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the X-Ray Lead Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global X-Ray Lead Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Pcs)
Global X-Ray Lead Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Below 5.0mm
- 5mm-10mm
- 10mm-14mm
- 14mm-20mm
- Above 20mm
Global X-Ray Lead Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Pcs)
Global X-Ray Lead Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical
- Industry
- Others
Global X-Ray Lead Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Pcs)
Global X-Ray Lead Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies X-Ray Lead Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies X-Ray Lead Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies X-Ray Lead Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Pcs)
- Key companies X-Ray Lead Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Corning
- Nippon Electric Glass
- SCHOTT
- Ray-Bar Engineering Corporation
- Radiation Protection Products
- Mayco Industries
- MAVIG
- Stralskydd Radiation Shielding
- Raybloc
- Haerens
- MarShield
- A&L Shielding
- AnLan
- Shenwang Radiation Protective Equipment
- PLATEC Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 X-Ray Lead Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global X-Ray Lead Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global X-Ray Lead Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global X-Ray Lead Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global X-Ray Lead Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global X-Ray Lead Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top X-Ray Lead Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global X-Ray Lead Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global X-Ray Lead Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global X-Ray Lead Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global X-Ray Lead Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 X-Ray Lead Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers X-Ray Lead Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 X-Ray Lead Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 X-Ray Lead Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 X-Ray Lead Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global X-Ray Lead Glass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
