Cationic Starch Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Starch is a carbohydrate extracted from agricultural raw materials which is widely present in literally thousands of everyday food and non-food applications. Cationic Starch is a kind of modified starch that prepared by the chemical reaction of native starch with cationic etherifying agent.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cationic Starch in global, including the following market information:

Global Cationic Starch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cationic Starch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cationic Starch companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cationic Starch market was valued at 1691.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2287 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Corn Cationic Starch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cationic Starch include Roquette, Tate & Lyle, Cargill, Ingredion, Western Polymer, Grain Processing, Galam, Solam AB and Santosh, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cationic Starch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cationic Starch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cationic Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Corn Cationic Starch

Tapioca Cationic Starch

Potato Cationic Starch

Wheat and Other Cationic Starch

Global Cationic Starch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cationic Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paper Making Performance

Textile Industry

Mining and Sewage Treatment Industries

Others

Global Cationic Starch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cationic Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cationic Starch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cationic Starch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cationic Starch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cationic Starch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Roquette

Tate & Lyle

Cargill

Ingredion

Western Polymer

Grain Processing

Galam

Solam AB

Santosh

Sunar Misir

Starch Asia

Saurashtra

Südstärke GmbH

Honest

Chemigate

Guangxi State Farms

Shandong Fuyang Biotechnology

Zhejiang Yizhi Starch

Dezhou Runde Starch

Xilai-Starch

Nantong Yunfeng Starch

Zhucheng Xingmao Corn Developing

Papermate Science Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cationic Starch Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cationic Starch Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cationic Starch Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cationic Starch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cationic Starch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cationic Starch Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cationic Starch Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cationic Starch Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cationic Starch Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cationic Starch Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cationic Starch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cationic Starch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cationic Starch Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cationic Starch Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cationic Starch Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cationic Starch Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cationic Starch Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

