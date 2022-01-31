Cationic Starch Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Starch is a carbohydrate extracted from agricultural raw materials which is widely present in literally thousands of everyday food and non-food applications. Cationic Starch is a kind of modified starch that prepared by the chemical reaction of native starch with cationic etherifying agent.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cationic Starch in global, including the following market information:
- Global Cationic Starch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Cationic Starch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Cationic Starch companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cationic Starch market was valued at 1691.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2287 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Corn Cationic Starch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cationic Starch include Roquette, Tate & Lyle, Cargill, Ingredion, Western Polymer, Grain Processing, Galam, Solam AB and Santosh, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cationic Starch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cationic Starch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cationic Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Corn Cationic Starch
- Tapioca Cationic Starch
- Potato Cationic Starch
- Wheat and Other Cationic Starch
Global Cationic Starch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cationic Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Paper Making Performance
- Textile Industry
- Mining and Sewage Treatment Industries
- Others
Global Cationic Starch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cationic Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cationic Starch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cationic Starch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Cationic Starch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Cationic Starch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Roquette
- Tate & Lyle
- Cargill
- Ingredion
- Western Polymer
- Grain Processing
- Galam
- Solam AB
- Santosh
- Sunar Misir
- Starch Asia
- Saurashtra
- Südstärke GmbH
- Honest
- Chemigate
- Guangxi State Farms
- Shandong Fuyang Biotechnology
- Zhejiang Yizhi Starch
- Dezhou Runde Starch
- Xilai-Starch
- Nantong Yunfeng Starch
- Zhucheng Xingmao Corn Developing
- Papermate Science Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cationic Starch Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cationic Starch Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cationic Starch Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cationic Starch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cationic Starch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cationic Starch Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cationic Starch Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cationic Starch Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cationic Starch Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cationic Starch Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cationic Starch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cationic Starch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cationic Starch Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cationic Starch Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cationic Starch Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cationic Starch Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cationic Starch Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
