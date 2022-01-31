Timber Plants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is a wood panel typically consisting of three, five, or seven layers of dimension lumber oriented at right angles to one another and then glued to form structural panels with exceptional strength, dimensional stability, and rigidity. CLT can be manufactured to customized dimensions and panel sizes vary by manufacturer while length is usually limited by transportation restrictions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Timber Plants in global, including the following market information:
- Global Timber Plants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Timber Plants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K m³)
- Global top five Timber Plants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Timber Plants market was valued at 4197.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5566 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CLT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Timber Plants include Stora Enso, Binderholz, KLH Massivholz, Mayr-Melnhof Holz, MHM Abbund-Zentrum, Hasslacher Norica, Merk Timber (ZÜBLIN), Lignotrend and Eugen Decker, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Timber Plants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Timber Plants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m³)
Global Timber Plants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- CLT
- Glulam
Global Timber Plants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m³)
Global Timber Plants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential Building
- Commercial Building
- Institutional Building
- Industrial Facility
- Others
Global Timber Plants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m³)
Global Timber Plants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Timber Plants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Timber Plants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Timber Plants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K m³)
- Key companies Timber Plants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Stora Enso
- Binderholz
- KLH Massivholz
- Mayr-Melnhof Holz
- MHM Abbund-Zentrum
- Hasslacher Norica
- Merk Timber (ZÜBLIN)
- Lignotrend
- Eugen Decker
- XLam Dolomiti
- HMS Bausysteme
- W. u. J. Derix
- Schilliger Holz
- Structurlam
- Mosser
- Bullinger
- SCHNEIDER
- Pfeifer Holz
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Timber Plants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Timber Plants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Timber Plants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Timber Plants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Timber Plants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Timber Plants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Timber Plants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Timber Plants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Timber Plants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Timber Plants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Timber Plants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Timber Plants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Timber Plants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Timber Plants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Timber Plants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Timber Plants Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Timber Plants Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 CLT
4.1.3 Glulam
