Alloy Tubes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report studies the Alloy Tubes market. The Alloy Tubes are made of alloy round bar, plate (flat plate or coiled plate), hollow long strip alloy products processed by special process, alloy with open ends and hollow section, and its length and section circumference are relatively large. It includes various shapes such as a circular tube, a square tube, an elliptical tube, and a triangular tube.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Alloy Tubes in global, including the following market information:
- Global Alloy Tubes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Alloy Tubes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Alloy Tubes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Alloy Tubes market was valued at 15120 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 21100 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Seamless Alloy Tubes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alloy Tubes include ThyssenKrupp, Tenaris, POSCO, Baosteel, Salzgitter Mannesmann Stainless Tubes, CENTRAVIS, Tubacex, ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Alloy Tubes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alloy Tubes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alloy Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Seamless Alloy Tubes
- Welded Alloy Tubes
Global Alloy Tubes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alloy Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil and Gas
- Food Industry
- Automotive
- Power Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Construction
- Water Treatment
- Others
Global Alloy Tubes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alloy Tubes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Alloy Tubes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Alloy Tubes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Alloy Tubes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Alloy Tubes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ThyssenKrupp
- Tenaris
- POSCO
- Baosteel
- Salzgitter Mannesmann Stainless Tubes
- CENTRAVIS
- Tubacex
- ArcelorMittal
- Nippon Steel
- Outokumpu
- Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation
- Zhejiang JIULI Hi-tech Metals
- TISCO
- Sandvik
- Tata Steel
- Butting
- Tsingshan
- JFE
- AK Steel
- Jiangsu Chengde Steel Tube
- Plymouth Tube
- ISMT Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alloy Tubes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alloy Tubes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alloy Tubes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alloy Tubes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alloy Tubes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alloy Tubes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alloy Tubes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alloy Tubes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alloy Tubes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alloy Tubes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alloy Tubes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alloy Tubes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alloy Tubes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alloy Tubes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alloy Tubes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alloy Tubes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Alloy Tubes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Seamless Alloy Tubes
4.1.3 Welded Alloy Tubes
