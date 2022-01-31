SBR Cement Additive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

SBR styrene-butadiene latex cement concrete is a stable emulsion synthesized by low temperature emulsion of butadiene and styrene. The product is specially developed according to the characteristics of modified cement concrete. It is used in construction, highway, railway, special bridge and oil well. And widely used in military facilities engineering. By adding SBR styrene-butadiene latex, it can significantly improve the temperature sensitivity, low temperature performance, viscosity, crack resistance and anti-aging properties of concrete.

This report contains market size and forecasts of SBR Cement Additive in global, including the following market information:

Global SBR Cement Additive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global SBR Cement Additive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five SBR Cement Additive companies in 2021 (%)

The global SBR Cement Additive market was valued at 1108.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1450.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SBR Latex Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SBR Cement Additive include Sika, BASF, Bostik, MAPEI, Parex, Asahi Kasei, KÖSTER, Fosroc and Henkel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the SBR Cement Additive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SBR Cement Additive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global SBR Cement Additive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

SBR Latex

SBR Powder

Global SBR Cement Additive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global SBR Cement Additive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bonding Slurries

Concrete Repair

Floor Toppings and Screeds

External Wall Renders

Other

Global SBR Cement Additive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global SBR Cement Additive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SBR Cement Additive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies SBR Cement Additive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies SBR Cement Additive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies SBR Cement Additive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sika

BASF

Bostik

MAPEI

Parex

Asahi Kasei

KÖSTER

Fosroc

Henkel

Euclid Chemical

Trinseo

Xianyuan Chemical

Qiaolong

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 SBR Cement Additive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global SBR Cement Additive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global SBR Cement Additive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global SBR Cement Additive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global SBR Cement Additive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global SBR Cement Additive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top SBR Cement Additive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global SBR Cement Additive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global SBR Cement Additive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global SBR Cement Additive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global SBR Cement Additive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SBR Cement Additive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers SBR Cement Additive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SBR Cement Additive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 SBR Cement Additive Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SBR Cement Additive Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

