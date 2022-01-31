Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Para-aminophenol (PAP) is the organic compound with the formula H2NC6H4OH. Typically available as a white powder. Para-aminophenol is a kind of commonly used intermediate of refined chemical industrial product, In the dye industry, it is applied to the synthesis of weakly acidic yellow 6G, weak acid yellow 5G, vulcanization blue 3R, Sulphur Blue CV, vulcanization Brilliant Green GB, sulfur red brown B3R, C.I. Sulphur Black 6(53295) and so on. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used for the synthesis of paracetamol, clofibrate and so on. It is also used in the preparation of the developer, antioxidants and oil additives and other products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Para-aminophenol (PAP) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Para-aminophenol (PAP) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Para-aminophenol (PAP) market was valued at 372.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 323.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -2.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydrogenation Reduction Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Para-aminophenol (PAP) include Anhui Bayi Chemical, Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical, Farmson, Taixing Yangzi, Anqiu Lu’an Pharmaceutical, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Taizhou Nuercheng, Anhui Zhongxing Chemical and Meghmani Organics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Para-aminophenol (PAP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hydrogenation Reduction Method
- Iron Powder Reduction Method
Global Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceutical Intermediate
- Rubber Antioxidant
- Dyes
- Others
Global Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Para-aminophenol (PAP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Para-aminophenol (PAP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Para-aminophenol (PAP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Para-aminophenol (PAP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Anhui Bayi Chemical
- Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical
- Farmson
- Taixing Yangzi
- Anqiu Lu’an Pharmaceutical
- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
- Taizhou Nuercheng
- Anhui Zhongxing Chemical
- Meghmani Organics
- Atabay
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Para-aminophenol (PAP) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Para-aminophenol (PAP) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Para-aminophenol (PAP) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Para-aminophenol (PAP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Para-aminophenol (PAP) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
