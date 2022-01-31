News

Concrete Repair Mortars Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Concrete is strong in compression, but comparatively weak in tension. The inclusion of steel reinforcement improves the tensile strength of the element and, consequently, its resistance to stress. Unfortunately, in the presence of water and oxygen, steel corrodes. Therefore, in almost all likely exposure conditions for reinforced concrete, corrosion of the steel is a potential hazard.

This report studies Concrete Repair Mortars market. Concrete structures are prone to deterioration owing to several factors such as water infiltration, corrosion, structural damage or others. Concrete repair mortar material mends and protects the concrete structures by providing fortification against cracking, restricting corrosion, and chemical anchoring. With benefits such as enhanced bond strength, lowered shrinkage, impermeability, density, tensile strength, and thixotropy, concrete repair mortars are highly useful for several industries such as road and infrastructure, marine structures, utility, and building and construction.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Repair Mortars in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
  • Global top five Concrete Repair Mortars companies in 2021 (%)

The global Concrete Repair Mortars market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Concrete Repair Mortars include Sika Group, Parex, Fosroc International Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber S.A., BASF SE, Mapei S.P.A. and The Euclid Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Concrete Repair Mortars manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar
  • Epoxy-Based Mortar

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Building & Car Park
  • Road & Infrastructure
  • Utility Industries
  • Marine Structure

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Concrete Repair Mortars revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Concrete Repair Mortars revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Concrete Repair Mortars sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Concrete Repair Mortars sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Sika Group
  • Parex
  • Fosroc International Ltd.
  • Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.
  • BASF SE
  • Mapei S.P.A.
  • The Euclid Chemical

