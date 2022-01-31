Concrete Repair Mortars Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Concrete is strong in compression, but comparatively weak in tension. The inclusion of steel reinforcement improves the tensile strength of the element and, consequently, its resistance to stress. Unfortunately, in the presence of water and oxygen, steel corrodes. Therefore, in almost all likely exposure conditions for reinforced concrete, corrosion of the steel is a potential hazard.

This report studies Concrete Repair Mortars market. Concrete structures are prone to deterioration owing to several factors such as water infiltration, corrosion, structural damage or others. Concrete repair mortar material mends and protects the concrete structures by providing fortification against cracking, restricting corrosion, and chemical anchoring. With benefits such as enhanced bond strength, lowered shrinkage, impermeability, density, tensile strength, and thixotropy, concrete repair mortars are highly useful for several industries such as road and infrastructure, marine structures, utility, and building and construction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Repair Mortars in global, including the following market information:

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Concrete Repair Mortars companies in 2021 (%)

The global Concrete Repair Mortars market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Concrete Repair Mortars include Sika Group, Parex, Fosroc International Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber S.A., BASF SE, Mapei S.P.A. and The Euclid Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Concrete Repair Mortars manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar

Epoxy-Based Mortar

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building & Car Park

Road & Infrastructure

Utility Industries

Marine Structure

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Concrete Repair Mortars revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Concrete Repair Mortars revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Concrete Repair Mortars sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Concrete Repair Mortars sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sika Group

Parex

Fosroc International Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

BASF SE

Mapei S.P.A.

The Euclid Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Concrete Repair Mortars Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Concrete Repair Mortars Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Concrete Repair Mortars Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Repair Mortars Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Concrete Repair Mortars Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Repair Mortars Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concrete Repair Mortars Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Repair Mortars Companies

4 Sights by Product

