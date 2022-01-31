Effect Pigments Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Effect pigments are embedded in coatings and paints to change the hue or gloss level and to give the target object a certain texture. Unlike classic pigments, effect pigments are flaky. The gloss effect is caused by reflection or interference and not the typical scattering.

They are used in a variety of applications including coatings, personal care products, packaging plastics, inks and many other applications. Effect pigments are used whenever a soft shine, a satin luster or a brilliant metallic appearance are desired.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Effect Pigments in global, including the following market information:

Global Effect Pigments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Effect Pigments Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Effect Pigments companies in 2021 (%)

The global Effect Pigments market was valued at 3283.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4108.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Mineral Pigments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Effect Pigments include Altana, BASF, Toyo Aluminium, Merck, Silberline, Schlenk, Sun Chemical, Sudarshan and Cristal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Effect Pigments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Effect Pigments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Effect Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Mineral Pigments

Artificial Mineral Pigments

Global Effect Pigments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Effect Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coatings

Inks

Plastics

Cosmetics

Others

Global Effect Pigments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Effect Pigments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Effect Pigments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Effect Pigments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Effect Pigments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Effect Pigments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Altana

BASF

Toyo Aluminium

Merck

Silberline

Schlenk

Sun Chemical

Sudarshan

Cristal

CQV

GEO Tech

Kuncai

Rika

Zuxing

Ruicheng

Yortay

