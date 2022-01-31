Composite Rebar Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Composite Rebar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Composite Rebar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Meters)

Global top five Composite Rebar companies in 2021 (%)

The global Composite Rebar market was valued at 505.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 917.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

GFRP Rebar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Composite Rebar include Aslan FRP, Schoeck, Armastek, Galen, Dextra Group, FiReP, BP Composites (TUFF-Bar), Pultrall and Pultron Composites, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Composite Rebar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Composite Rebar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Meters)

Global Composite Rebar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

GFRP Rebar

BFRP Rebar

CFRP Rebar

Other

Global Composite Rebar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Meters)

Global Composite Rebar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bridges & Port

Underground Construction

Road Building

Others

Global Composite Rebar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Meters)

Global Composite Rebar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Composite Rebar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Composite Rebar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Composite Rebar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Meters)

Key companies Composite Rebar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aslan FRP

Schoeck

Armastek

Galen

Dextra Group

FiReP

BP Composites (TUFF-Bar)

Pultrall

Pultron Composites

Hubei Yulong

Fusite

Fiberline

Marshall Composite Technologies

Sireg Geotech

Technobasalt

Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar

Tribeni Fiber

Captrad

B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc

Neuvokas Corporate

Mateenbar

Nycon

SFTec Inc

Nanjing Fenghui Composite

Yuxing

Shanghai KNP

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Composite Rebar Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Composite Rebar Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Composite Rebar Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Composite Rebar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Composite Rebar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Composite Rebar Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Composite Rebar Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Composite Rebar Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Composite Rebar Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Composite Rebar Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Composite Rebar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Composite Rebar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Composite Rebar Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composite Rebar Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Composite Rebar Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composite Rebar Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Composite Rebar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

