Superabrasive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Superabrasives relates to grinding polishing or dressing tools manufactured using diamond or CBN as the abrasive. Due to their complementarity in the processing materials, diamond and CBN abrasives greatly expand the range of abrasive tools that can be used to cover almost all processed materials including high hardness, high brittle, high toughness materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Superabrasive in global, including the following market information:

Global Superabrasive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Superabrasive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Ct)

Global top five Superabrasive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Superabrasive market was valued at 1381.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1740.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Diamond Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Superabrasive include Element Six, Sandvik, ILJIN Diamond, Zhongnan Diamond, Huanghe Whirlwind, Sino-Crystal Diamond, JINQU Superhard, CR GEMS and Anhui HongJing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Superabrasive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Superabrasive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Ct)

Global Superabrasive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Diamond

Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

Others

Global Superabrasive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Ct)

Global Superabrasive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Machinery

Metal Fabrication

Aerospace

Others

Global Superabrasive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Ct)

Global Superabrasive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Superabrasive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Superabrasive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Superabrasive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Ct)

Key companies Superabrasive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Element Six

Sandvik

ILJIN Diamond

Zhongnan Diamond

Huanghe Whirlwind

Sino-Crystal Diamond

JINQU Superhard

CR GEMS

Anhui HongJing

Yalong Superhard Materials

Saint-Gobain

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Tomei Diamond

FUNIK

Famous Diamond

Besco Superabrasives

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Superabrasive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Superabrasive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Superabrasive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Superabrasive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Superabrasive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Superabrasive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Superabrasive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Superabrasive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Superabrasive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Superabrasive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Superabrasive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Superabrasive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Superabrasive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Superabrasive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Superabrasive Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Superabrasive Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Superabrasive Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Diamond

