Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nanocrystalline alloys are materials based on Fe, Si and B as well as Nb and Cu. They are produced in thin ribbons by rapid solidification technology, initially amorphous, and then crystallized in heat treatment at about 500-600 ° C. This results in the microstructure of very fine grains with a grain size of 10 nanometers – hence known as nanocrystals. These nanocrystalline alloys have low magnetic anisotropy and low magnetostriction, and have high magnetic flux density BS and good thermal stability.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials market was valued at 267.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 529.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

14~18?m Thickness Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials include Hitachi Metal, Advanced Technology, VACUUMSCHMELZE, Qingdao Yunlu, China Amorphous Technology, Henan Zhongyue, Foshan Huaxin, Londerful New Material and Orient Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

14~18?m Thickness

18~22?m Thickness

22~26?m Thickness

Others

Global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Renewable Energy

Electric Power

Aerospace

Medical

Transportation

Others

Global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hitachi Metal

Advanced Technology

VACUUMSCHMELZE

Qingdao Yunlu

China Amorphous Technology

Henan Zhongyue

Foshan Huaxin

Londerful New Material

Orient Group

Bomatec

OJSC MSTATOR

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Product Type

