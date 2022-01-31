Chemical Licensing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The chemical license refers to the technology provider’s use of the technology license agreement to use the intellectual property rights, product design, or trademark in accordance with the conditions stipulated in the contract, and obtain a certain usage fee or other remuneration.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chemical Licensing in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Chemical Licensing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chemical Licensing market was valued at 12020 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14650 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Intellectual Property Rights Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chemical Licensing include Chevron Phillips Chemical, MCC, Huntsman, Eastman, Mitsui Chemicals, Versalis, ExxonMobil, Shell and DuPont, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Chemical Licensing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chemical Licensing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Chemical Licensing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Intellectual Property Rights
- Product Design
- Trademark
Global Chemical Licensing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Chemical Licensing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Petrochemical
- Fine Chemical
- Agrochemical
- Other
Global Chemical Licensing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Chemical Licensing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Chemical Licensing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Chemical Licensing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
- MCC
- Huntsman
- Eastman
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Versalis
- ExxonMobil
- Shell
- DuPont
- BASF
- Sumitomo Chemical
- JNC Group
- Honeywell UOP
- Sinopec
- LyondellBasell
- Johnson Matthey
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chemical Licensing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Chemical Licensing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Chemical Licensing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Chemical Licensing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Chemical Licensing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chemical Licensing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Chemical Licensing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Chemical Licensing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Chemical Licensing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Chemical Licensing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chemical Licensing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chemical Licensing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chemical Licensing Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Chemical Licensing Market
