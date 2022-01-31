Pleated Membrane Cartridges Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pleated cartridges are surface filters with a large filter area, which results from the pleated filter material.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pleated Membrane Cartridges in global, including the following market information:
- Global Pleated Membrane Cartridges Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Pleated Membrane Cartridges Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
- Global top five Pleated Membrane Cartridges companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pleated Membrane Cartridges market was valued at 39170 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 54680 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PP Filter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pleated Membrane Cartridges include Merck Millipore, Pall Corporation, Sartorius Group, 3M Company, SUEZ (GE), Sterlitech Corporation, Graver Technologies, Parker Hannifin and Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pleated Membrane Cartridges manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pleated Membrane Cartridges Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Pleated Membrane Cartridges Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PP Filter
- PES Filter
- PTFE Filter
- Nylon Filter
- Others
Global Pleated Membrane Cartridges Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Pleated Membrane Cartridges Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food & Beverage
- Pharmaceutical
- Water & Wastewater
- Chemical Industry
- Others
Global Pleated Membrane Cartridges Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Pleated Membrane Cartridges Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pleated Membrane Cartridges revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pleated Membrane Cartridges revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pleated Membrane Cartridges sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
- Key companies Pleated Membrane Cartridges sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Merck Millipore
- Pall Corporation
- Sartorius Group
- 3M Company
- SUEZ (GE)
- Sterlitech Corporation
- Graver Technologies
- Parker Hannifin
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Porvair Filtration Group
- Donaldson
- BEA Technologies
- Critical Process Filtration
- EATON
- Fujifilm
- Global Filter LLC
- Wolftechnik
- Cobetter
- Pureach
- SS Filters
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pleated Membrane Cartridges Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pleated Membrane Cartridges Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pleated Membrane Cartridges Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pleated Membrane Cartridges Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pleated Membrane Cartridges Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pleated Membrane Cartridges Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pleated Membrane Cartridges Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pleated Membrane Cartridges Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pleated Membrane Cartridges Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pleated Membrane Cartridges Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pleated Membrane Cartridges Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pleated Membrane Cartridges Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pleated Membrane Cartridges Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pleated Membrane Cartridges Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pleated Membrane Cartridges Companies
