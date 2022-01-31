Edge Protection System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Edge Protection System is fall protection equipment most commonly used during the construction of commercial buildings, infrastructure and industrial.

This report mainly focuses on the formwork type edge protection system, instead of simple steel pipe structure type.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/121661/global-edge-protection-system-market-2022-2028-807

This report contains market size and forecasts of Edge Protection System in global, including the following market information:

Global Edge Protection System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Edge Protection System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Linear Meters)

Global top five Edge Protection System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Edge Protection System market was valued at 401.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 539.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Concrete Edge Protection System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Edge Protection System include BrandSafway, PERI, Doka, Altrad Group, ULMA, Rapid-EPS, SafetyRespect, Honeywell(Combisafe) and Billington, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Edge Protection System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Edge Protection System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Linear Meters)

Global Edge Protection System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Concrete Edge Protection System

Steel Edge Protection System

Timber Edge Protection System

Global Edge Protection System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Linear Meters)

Global Edge Protection System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Construction

Infrastructure

Industrial

Global Edge Protection System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Linear Meters)

Global Edge Protection System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Edge Protection System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Edge Protection System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Edge Protection System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Linear Meters)

Key companies Edge Protection System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BrandSafway

PERI

Doka

Altrad Group

ULMA

Rapid-EPS

SafetyRespect

Honeywell(Combisafe)

Billington

KGUARD International

TLC Group

Ischebeck Titan Limited

Integrity Worldwide

J-SAFE

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/121661/global-edge-protection-system-market-2022-2028-807

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Edge Protection System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Edge Protection System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Edge Protection System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Edge Protection System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Edge Protection System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Edge Protection System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Edge Protection System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Edge Protection System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Edge Protection System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Edge Protection System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Edge Protection System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Edge Protection System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Edge Protection System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edge Protection System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Edge Protection System Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edge Protection System Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/