Pyrethroid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pyrethroids are analogues of the natural pyrethrins and have a broad spectrum of activity against external parasites (flies, ticks, mites, fleas, lice, mosquitoes, etc.). The insecticidal properties of pyrethrins are derived from ketoalcoholic esters of chrysanthemic and pyrethroic esters of chrysanthemic and pyrethroic acids.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pyrethroid in global, including the following market information:

Global Pyrethroid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pyrethroid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Pyrethroid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pyrethroid market was valued at 2029.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2572 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lambda-cyhalothrin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pyrethroid include Sumitomo Chemical, Yangnong Chemical, Bayer, Heranba, Tagros, Meghmani, Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem, Jiangsu RedSun and Aestar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pyrethroid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pyrethroid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pyrethroid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lambda-cyhalothrin

Deltamethrin

Cypermethrin

Bifenthrin

Permethrin

Others

Global Pyrethroid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pyrethroid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Public Health

Global Pyrethroid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pyrethroid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pyrethroid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pyrethroid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pyrethroid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Pyrethroid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sumitomo Chemical

Yangnong Chemical

Bayer

Heranba

Tagros

Meghmani

Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem

Jiangsu RedSun

Aestar

Gharda

Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals

Guangdong Liwei

Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical

Yingde Greatchem Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pyrethroid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pyrethroid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pyrethroid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pyrethroid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pyrethroid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pyrethroid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pyrethroid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pyrethroid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pyrethroid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pyrethroid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pyrethroid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pyrethroid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pyrethroid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pyrethroid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pyrethroid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pyrethroid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Pyrethroid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Lambda-cyhalothrin

4.1.3 Deltamethrin

4.1.4 Cypermethrin

