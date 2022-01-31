Pyrethroid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pyrethroids are analogues of the natural pyrethrins and have a broad spectrum of activity against external parasites (flies, ticks, mites, fleas, lice, mosquitoes, etc.). The insecticidal properties of pyrethrins are derived from ketoalcoholic esters of chrysanthemic and pyrethroic esters of chrysanthemic and pyrethroic acids.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pyrethroid in global, including the following market information:
- Global Pyrethroid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Pyrethroid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Pyrethroid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pyrethroid market was valued at 2029.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2572 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lambda-cyhalothrin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pyrethroid include Sumitomo Chemical, Yangnong Chemical, Bayer, Heranba, Tagros, Meghmani, Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem, Jiangsu RedSun and Aestar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pyrethroid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pyrethroid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Pyrethroid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Lambda-cyhalothrin
- Deltamethrin
- Cypermethrin
- Bifenthrin
- Permethrin
- Others
Global Pyrethroid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Pyrethroid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Agriculture
- Public Health
Global Pyrethroid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Pyrethroid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pyrethroid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pyrethroid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pyrethroid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Pyrethroid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Yangnong Chemical
- Bayer
- Heranba
- Tagros
- Meghmani
- Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem
- Jiangsu RedSun
- Aestar
- Gharda
- Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals
- Guangdong Liwei
- Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical
- Yingde Greatchem Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pyrethroid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pyrethroid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pyrethroid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pyrethroid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pyrethroid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pyrethroid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pyrethroid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pyrethroid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pyrethroid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pyrethroid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pyrethroid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pyrethroid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pyrethroid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pyrethroid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pyrethroid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pyrethroid Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pyrethroid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Lambda-cyhalothrin
4.1.3 Deltamethrin
4.1.4 Cypermethrin
