Wall Covering Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wall covering is one kind of material such as wallpaper that is used to decorate the walls on the inside of a building. There are three principal types of wall coverings: wood wall covering, ceramic wall covering, and wall panels.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wall Covering in Global, including the following market information:

Global Wall Covering Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wall Covering market was valued at 12730 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18230 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wallpaper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wall Covering include Asheu, Sangetsu Co., Ltd., A.S. Création, Lilycolor, York Wallpapers, PAMESA, Marburg, Shin Han Wall Covering and Zambaiti Parati, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Wall Covering companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wall Covering Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Wall Covering Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wallpaper

Wood Wall Covering

Ceramic Wall Covering

Wall Panels

Others

Global Wall Covering Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Wall Covering Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Wall Covering Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Wall Covering Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wall Covering revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wall Covering revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Asheu

Sangetsu Co., Ltd.

A.S. Création

Lilycolor

York Wallpapers

PAMESA

Marburg

Shin Han Wall Covering

Zambaiti Parati

Brewster Home Fashions

Walker Greenbank Group

RICCHETTI GROUP

Belite Ceramics

COOP. CERAMICA IMOLA GROUP

Riyadh Ceramics

Iris Ceramica

Crossville, Inc.

GOLD ART CERAMICA GROUP

MBCI

MDCwall

Robert Allen

GKD Metal Fabrics

CORKSRIBAS

Zandurcork

We Cork

FormWood

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wall Covering Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wall Covering Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wall Covering Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wall Covering Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wall Covering Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wall Covering Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wall Covering Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wall Covering Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Wall Covering Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Wall Covering Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wall Covering Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wall Covering Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wall Covering Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Wall Covering Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Wallpaper

