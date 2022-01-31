Wall Covering Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Wall covering is one kind of material such as wallpaper that is used to decorate the walls on the inside of a building. There are three principal types of wall coverings: wood wall covering, ceramic wall covering, and wall panels.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wall Covering in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Wall Covering Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wall Covering market was valued at 12730 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18230 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wallpaper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wall Covering include Asheu, Sangetsu Co., Ltd., A.S. Création, Lilycolor, York Wallpapers, PAMESA, Marburg, Shin Han Wall Covering and Zambaiti Parati, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Wall Covering companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wall Covering Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Wall Covering Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Wallpaper
- Wood Wall Covering
- Ceramic Wall Covering
- Wall Panels
- Others
Global Wall Covering Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Wall Covering Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
Global Wall Covering Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Wall Covering Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Wall Covering revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Wall Covering revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Asheu
- Sangetsu Co., Ltd.
- A.S. Création
- Lilycolor
- York Wallpapers
- PAMESA
- Marburg
- Shin Han Wall Covering
- Zambaiti Parati
- Brewster Home Fashions
- Walker Greenbank Group
- RICCHETTI GROUP
- Belite Ceramics
- COOP. CERAMICA IMOLA GROUP
- Riyadh Ceramics
- Iris Ceramica
- Crossville, Inc.
- GOLD ART CERAMICA GROUP
- MBCI
- MDCwall
- Robert Allen
- GKD Metal Fabrics
- CORKSRIBAS
- Zandurcork
- We Cork
- FormWood
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wall Covering Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wall Covering Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wall Covering Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wall Covering Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wall Covering Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wall Covering Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wall Covering Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wall Covering Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Wall Covering Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Wall Covering Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wall Covering Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wall Covering Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wall Covering Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Wall Covering Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Wallpaper
