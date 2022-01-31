Cobalt Hydroxide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cobalt Hydroxide is a highly water insoluble crystalline Cobalt source for uses compatible with higher (basic) pH environments. Cobalt(II) hydroxide is most used as a drying agent for paints, varnishes, and inks, in the preparation of other cobalt compounds, as a catalyst and in the manufacture of battery electrodes. The report covers refined cobalt hydroxide with a refined cobalt content of over 61%.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cobalt Hydroxide in global, including the following market information:

Global Cobalt Hydroxide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cobalt Hydroxide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Cobalt Hydroxide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cobalt Hydroxide market was valued at 153.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 276.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cobalt Hydroxide include Freeport Cobalt, The Shepherd Chemical Company, Umicore, Huayou Cobalt, Great Power, Hanrui Cobalt, Xinwei Nickel & Cobalt, ALT Cobalt & Nickel Products and ICoNiChem. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cobalt Hydroxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cobalt Hydroxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cobalt Hydroxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Battery Grade

Global Cobalt Hydroxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cobalt Hydroxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cobalt Compound Preparation

Drying Agent In Paints/Inks

Battery Electrode Manufacturing

Others

Global Cobalt Hydroxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cobalt Hydroxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cobalt Hydroxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cobalt Hydroxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cobalt Hydroxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Cobalt Hydroxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Freeport Cobalt

The Shepherd Chemical Company

Umicore

Huayou Cobalt

Great Power

Hanrui Cobalt

Xinwei Nickel & Cobalt

ALT Cobalt & Nickel Products

ICoNiChem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cobalt Hydroxide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cobalt Hydroxide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cobalt Hydroxide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cobalt Hydroxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cobalt Hydroxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cobalt Hydroxide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cobalt Hydroxide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cobalt Hydroxide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cobalt Hydroxide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cobalt Hydroxide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cobalt Hydroxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cobalt Hydroxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cobalt Hydroxide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cobalt Hydroxide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cobalt Hydroxide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cobalt Hydroxide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cobalt Hydroxide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

