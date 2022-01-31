1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic acid (1,4-CHDA) has cyclohexane based structure. CHDA has better weatherability, higher impact strength, and faster stress relaxation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid market was valued at 411.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 485.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid include Eastman, SK Chemicals, Nikko Rica and Kellin Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

CHDM

Coatings

Polyester Resin

Others

Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman

SK Chemicals

Nikko Rica

Kellin Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Players in Global Market

