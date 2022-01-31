Fipronil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fipronil is a broad spectrum antibody used as an insecticide to control pests on a wide range of field and horticultural crops such as moth, butterfly, grasshopper, locust, and beetle. Fipronil belongs to the phenylpyrazole chemical family and is classified as a WHO Class II moderately hazardous pesticide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fipronil in global, including the following market information:

Global Fipronil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fipronil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Fipronil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fipronil market was valued at 632.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1149.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fipronil 93%-95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fipronil include BASF, Bayer, Gharda Chemicals, Jiangsu Changqing, Jiangsu Shennong, Jiangsu Tuoqiu and Zhejiang Yongnong, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fipronil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fipronil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fipronil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fipronil 93%-95%

Fipronil Above 95%

Global Fipronil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fipronil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pesticide for Agricultural

Sanitary Pesticide

Global Fipronil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fipronil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fipronil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fipronil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fipronil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Fipronil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Bayer

Gharda Chemicals

Jiangsu Changqing

Jiangsu Shennong

Jiangsu Tuoqiu

Zhejiang Yongnong

