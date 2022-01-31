Bicomponent Fiber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bicomponent fibers, also known as conjugate fibers, are composed of two different fiber-forming polymers or similar fiber-forming polymers of different properties. Since the two components contained in the fiber complement each other, the performance of the composite fiber is generally superior to that of the conventional synthetic fiber, and has various uses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bicomponent Fiber in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/121669/global-bicomponent-fiber-market-2022-2028-992

Global Bicomponent Fiber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bicomponent Fiber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Bicomponent Fiber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bicomponent Fiber market was valued at 3956 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6073.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PE/PP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bicomponent Fiber include FiberVisions Corporation, Kolon, Huvis, Hyosung, Far Eastern New Century, Dupont, Toray Advanced Materials Korea, RadiciGroup and Mitsubishi Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bicomponent Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bicomponent Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bicomponent Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PE/PP

PE/PET

Co-PET/PET

Global Bicomponent Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bicomponent Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hygiene

Textiles

Automotive

Construction

Global Bicomponent Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bicomponent Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bicomponent Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bicomponent Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bicomponent Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Bicomponent Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FiberVisions Corporation

Kolon

Huvis

Hyosung

Far Eastern New Century

Dupont

Toray Advanced Materials Korea

RadiciGroup

Mitsubishi Chemical

Jiangnan High Polymer Fiber

Hubei Botao Synthetic Fiber

Nan Ya Plastics

XiangLu Chemical Fibers

Yangzhou Tianfulong

Ningbo Dafa

ECER

Beaulieu

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/121669/global-bicomponent-fiber-market-2022-2028-992

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bicomponent Fiber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bicomponent Fiber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bicomponent Fiber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bicomponent Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bicomponent Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bicomponent Fiber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bicomponent Fiber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bicomponent Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bicomponent Fiber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bicomponent Fiber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bicomponent Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bicomponent Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bicomponent Fiber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bicomponent Fiber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bicomponent Fiber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bicomponent Fiber Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/