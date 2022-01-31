Artificial Zeolite Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Artificial Zeolite or Synthetic zeolites, a class of inorganic silicate materials, are widely employed as heterogeneous catalysts in a variety of traditional and emerging catalytic processes, are sold into a wide range of industrial, commercial and consumer applications. Zeolites ability to selectively adsorb various molecules allows them to be used for water and contaminant removal from various industrial chemical feedstocks and in industrial gas separation. Unlike naturally occurring zeolites, synthetic zeolites are manufactured in energy-intensive chemical processes and are significantly more expensive than natural zeolite.
Synthetic zeolites are also designed to meet ion-specific exchange requirements in highly discriminating applications. The synthetic zeolite lattice is generally manufactured with a silica to alumina ratio of 1 to 1 as compared to the 5 to 1 ratio of natural Zeolite.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Zeolite in global, including the following market information:
- Global Artificial Zeolite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Artificial Zeolite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Artificial Zeolite companies in 2021 (%)
The global Artificial Zeolite market was valued at 1564 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1919.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Artificial Zeolite Adsorbent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Artificial Zeolite include UOP (Honeywell), CECA (Arkema), BASF, Zeochem AG, Tosoh Corporation, Grace, Clariant, CWK and KNT Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Artificial Zeolite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Artificial Zeolite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Artificial Zeolite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Artificial Zeolite Adsorbent
- Artificial Zeolite Catalyst
- Artificial Zeolite Detergent
Global Artificial Zeolite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Artificial Zeolite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Air Separation
- Petroleum Refining
- Petrochemicals
- Refrigerants
- Natural Gas
- Other
Global Artificial Zeolite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Artificial Zeolite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Artificial Zeolite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Artificial Zeolite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Artificial Zeolite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Artificial Zeolite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- UOP (Honeywell)
- CECA (Arkema)
- BASF
- Zeochem AG
- Tosoh Corporation
- Grace
- Clariant
- CWK
- KNT Group
- Zeolites & Allied Products
- Haixin Chemical
- Shanghai Hengye
- Fulong New Materials
- Pingxiang Xintao
- Zhengzhou Snow
- Luoyang Jianlong Chemical
- Henan Huanyu Molecular Sieve
- Shanghai Jiu-Zhou Chemical
- Anhui Mingmei Minchem
- Shanghai Zeolite Molecular Sieve
- Zhongbao Molecular Sieve
- Luqiang New Material
- Albemarle
- Johnson Matthey (Interact)
- JGC C&C
- Sinopec
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Artificial Zeolite Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Artificial Zeolite Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Artificial Zeolite Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Artificial Zeolite Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Artificial Zeolite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Artificial Zeolite Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Artificial Zeolite Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Artificial Zeolite Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Artificial Zeolite Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Artificial Zeolite Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Artificial Zeolite Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Zeolite Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Artificial Zeolite Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Zeolite Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Artificial Zeolite Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Zeolite Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Artificial Zeolite Market Size
